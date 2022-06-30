New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices are hitting new highs daily as the global market reels under record inflation worldwide, and Indians are feeling the brunt of this increase in prices. With the price of Petrol hovering above 100 rupees in many major cities in India, it brings up the discussion of exploring the world of Electric Vehicles. Electricity is relatively cheap, and with government subsidies and the ever increasing price of petrol, the future of EVs in India looks brighter than ever.Also Read - 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched In India; Check Price, Features, Design

Electric vehicles have been the talk of the last few years, with Elon Musk's Tesla spearheading the popularity in the United States and Europe. However, the market for EVs in India has been somewhat sluggish, with very few options being made available to the public by a few select companies.

Companies such as Hyundai and MG have dabbled in EVs, with both of them releasing electric cars at semi affordable prices, but both companies still have their main focus on petrol and diesel cars. India hasn't had a Tesla equivalent company enter the market, one that is solely focused on making exciting and intuitive electric cars. However, with the entry of Tesla in India still being on the cards, we can expect interest in EVs to increase soon.

Furthermore, the price of petrol and diesel seems to be rising daily in India, and there is no better time than now for companies to invest resources into developing electric cars that can cater to the Indian market.

Meanwhile, its also important to capitalize upon government subsidies, since the Indian Government has made it their goal to transition to electric vehicles and away from gas guzzling, fossil fuel burning traditional road cars.

With respect to the infrastructure that is in place for EVs, it seems like buying an EV would make sense mostly for residents of big cities, as charging stations are available citywide, but not on highways and expressways between cities. Furthermore, charging stations can be set up in apartment complexes and housing societies, allowing for easy travel within the city.

However, all of this will happen only if the interest in Electric Vehicles is matched by investors, companies and the government. Currently, Tesla’s biggest roadblock in entering India are the taxes that they would have to pay when they sell their cars in the country. If Tesla began selling cars in India, the hype around electric cars would almost certainly increase, prompting more companies to get involved in the business, further promoting the idea of using electric cars.

However, the discussed circumstances are certainly aiding the cause of EVs in India, and only time will tell whether India will get heavily involved in electric cars.

(Written by Shaurya Sharma)