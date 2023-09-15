Home

Car And Bike

Electric Vehicles Market in India: Growth, Size And Emerging Trends In Industry | All You Need To Know

Electric Vehicles Market in India: Growth, Size And Emerging Trends In Industry | All You Need To Know

The story of the Indian EV industry was a testament to the power of innovation, government support, and a growing environmental consciousness.

Electric Vehicles Market in India: Growth, Size And Emerging Trends In Industry | All You Need To Know

New Delhi: In 2023, the Indian EV industry was a thriving ecosystem, with a market size that had exceeded all expectations. Millions of electric vehicles now zipped silently through the streets, leaving behind a greener and cleaner footprint. The EV revolution was not just transforming the way people commuted; it was changing the entire landscape of transportation and contributing to India’s journey toward a sustainable future.

Trending Now

The story of the Indian EV industry was a testament to the power of innovation, government support, and a growing environmental consciousness. It showed that even in the face of challenges, a determined industry could thrive and pave the way for a more sustainable and cleaner future.

You may like to read

“With 40 different types of vehicles and USD 4.23 billion market value, the Indian EV market stood at 11th position in the world on the readiness index. Thus, there is an urgent need to accelerate the EV transition of the country in line with sustainable development goals. The large market with huge domestic demand augurs a golden future for green mobility in India,” Nitin Kapoor, Managing Director, Saera Electric Auto Ltd (Mayuri ERickshaw) said.

“Electric rickshaws, which are phenomenal in first and last-mile connectivity in metros and providing affordable commutation to sub-urban and rural populace, can further propel India’s EV industry with government support. The industry seeks a more amicable approach from the government with favourable initiatives like subsidies, lower taxes, simple financing alternatives, development of EV charging infrastructure, and establishment of uniform infrastructure standards. These measures are essential in driving India towards a more sustainable future powered by electric vehicles,” he further added.

The emerging trends in the Indian EV industry were also worth noting. Battery technology was a hot topic, with efforts to increase energy density, reduce charging times, and lower costs. Electric two-wheelers, especially in the affordable segment, were gaining immense popularity due to their suitability for Indian urban environments. Moreover, shared electric mobility solutions were on the rise, with electric bike-sharing and e-rickshaw fleets becoming common sights on Indian streets.

Ankit Mittal, Co-Founder & CEO, Sheru said – India’s EV sales are at a tipping point, with this being the first year that sales of EVs going past the 5% mark of all vehicles sold. This is an important figure, as Bloomberg analysis has shown that countries that crossed the 5% of new car sales being EVs see a jump to become 25% in just 4 years.

India’s EV sector has thus crossed its infancy stage and is poised to enter the rapid growth stage. While we look back at what has been achieved with satisfaction, we must also be prepared for what is to come next. If we implement our plans and execute it well, India’s mobility sector will witness a transformation in the coming years. Sheru is leading EV sustainability from the front.

Elaborating further Ashish Deswal, Founder, EarthtronEV – With more people shifting to EVs, the Indian electric vehicle market size of USD 4.23 billion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 68% to reach USD 152 billion by 2030. The country aims to achieve 100% electric mobility by 2030, which requires rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure. Still, the charging infrastructure is not sufficient to provide an adequate pace for mobility transition. Besides, a move towards standardization of EV charging connectors is necessary to benefit the EV charging industry and accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation.

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) can be an effective solution to this limitation because they facilitate public funds, R&D, standardization and interoperability. Also, to accelerate the development of EV charging infrastructure in India, the government can provide incentives, simplify regulations, collaborate with private industry, standardize infrastructure, launch awareness campaigns, provide financial support, integrate with renewable energy, and invest in R&D.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES