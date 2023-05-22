Home

Car And Bike

Ferrari 296 GTS Supercar Launched in India And It Costs A Fortune | Check Features Here

Ferrari 296 GTS Supercar Launched in India And It Costs A Fortune | Check Features Here



Ferrari 296 GTS supercar launched in India: Here’s how much it costs

New Delhi: Ferrari has launched its 296 GTS supercar in India. Priced at a whopping Rs 6.24 crore, the latest Ferrari car has been introduced by Select Cars in Delhi. According to the company, the car is based on the mid-rear engine two-seater Spider concept.

The 296 GTS supercar has a retractable hardtop roof just like the Ferrari 296 GTB, featuring minimal and subtle styling revisions to accommodate the opening roof. The company further added that it takes just 14 seconds to open or close the roof at speeds of up to 45kph, splitting into two sections that fold over the front of the engine.

Ferrari 296 GTS Supercar: Key Features

Ferrari 296 GTS supercar is built with 8-cylinder and 12-cylinder power units – a new 663cv 120° V6 paired with an electric motor capable of delivering a further 122kW (167cv).

The supercar is capable of producing 830cv total power output.

The supercar can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

According to the company, the car takes around 7.6 seconds to reach 200kmph.

Ferrari 296 GTS has a top speed of 330kmph.

For transmission duties, the car boasts of an 8-speed F1 DCTgearbox.

With the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system, the car is claimed to have a delivery range of 25km in all-electric eDrive mode.

Ferrari 296 GTS has innovative dynamic control systems to meticulously honed aero to deliver agility and responsiveness to commands.

Ferrari 296 GTS supercar: Design

On the design front, the supercar features a sporty, sinuous design and has compact dimensions.

The Ferrari 296 GTS supercar has a retractable hard top inside the engine compartment.

This helps the car to create a new tonneau cover design, the geometries of which have produced styling elements very different to the Ferrari spiders of the recent past.

