New Delhi: Italian marque Ferrari has released the first official teaser for its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue. The hotly-anticipated model is expected to be launched later this year. The Ferrari Purosangue has been a part of the folklore much earlier before Ferrari formally announced its intention to develop one and has been at the receiving end of some polarising opinions over the years. Even though the teaser has just shown a glimpse of the SUV, it is clear from the first look that the Purosangue will retain the iconic design philosophy of Ferrari.

The Ferrari Purosangue will be a four-door SUV and it will make its public debut sometime later this year, going by the brand's Instagram post. The first look of the SUV was shared with the caption, "You've heard the rumours… and we're delighted to confirm they're true (some of them). All will be revealed later this year."

The teaser image shows the Ferrari Purosangue under deliberately dim lighting and its sculpted bonnet, thin DRL lines, and a pronounced front grille indicate the Purosangue retaining the Ferrari flavor. The prancing horse logo is quite prominent on the grille while expecting this SUV to sit on a set of large wheels. Meanwhile, the split headlamp design has been borrowed from the SF90 and the F8 Tributo supercars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferrari (@ferrari)

No information has been out about the powertrain yet but the Purosangue is expected to draw power from twin-turbo V8 engine that could make about 700 bhp. As per reports, a smaller V6 hybrid cannot be ruled out either. Power will be sent to all four wheels via a dual-clutch transmission. A V12 is less likely but maybe that’s the redemption key that would turn naysayers into fans of the “FUV.”

Ferrari is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Purosangue SUV in India. However, the premium vehicle is likely to debut at a price tag of around Rs. 3 crore (ex-showroom).