Diwali 2021 Offers On Cars: With Diwali 2021 fast approaching, the automakers are targeting customers with hefty offers on their products. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda Cars and Renault are furnishing discounts and other benefits on different models that you should not miss in case you are planning to buy a car this festive season.

Maruti Suzuki India

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza are among the largest-selling models of the automaker. There are festive season offers, discounts and other benefits up to Rs 24,500 on the Swift, Rs 19,500 on the Dzire and Rs 17,500 on the Vitara Brezza.

Hyundai Motor India

This festive season, Hyundai is furnishing special offers on models like the Hyundai i20, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Santro and Hyundai Aura. The i20 has benefits up to Rs 40,000, Nios up to Rs 50,000, Santro up to Rs 40,000 and Aura up to Rs 50,000.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has been garnering pretty impressive sales numbers of late. There are special festive season offers on models like the Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, Tata Harrier and Tata Tigor. The customers can avail benefits up to Rs 15,000 on the Nexon, Rs 25,000 on the Tiago, Rs 40,000 on the Harrier and Rs 25,000 on the Tigor. With such offers, the automaker is expected to further augment its sales.

Mahindra & Mahindra

If you are looking for offers on Mahindra models, let me tell you that the Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Alturas G4 will interest you. The Scorpio has festive season offers, discounts and other benefits up to Rs 32,177, the XUV300 up to Rs 47,348, the Bolero up to Rs 21,450 and the Alturas G4 up to Rs 86,667.

Honda Cars India

Honda has welcomed the festive season with an array of offers on its models like the fifth-gen Honda City, fourth-gen Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V and Honda Jazz. You can avail benefits up to Rs 53,500 on the fifth-gen City, Rs 22,000 on the fourth-gen City, Rs 18,000 on the Amaze, Rs 40,100 on the WR-V and Rs 45,900 on the Jazz.

Renault

Even Renault has gone all guns blazing this festive season with major offers on models like the Renault Kwid, Renault Triber and Renault Duster. The Kwid has benefits up to Rs 40,000, the Triber up to Rs 60,000, and the Duster up to Rs 1.30 lakh.