New Delhi: Hero Electric has announced that it has recorded a growth of more than 100 per cent in electric two-wheeler retail sales during the period from October 1, 2021, to November 15, 2021. According to the company, the recent amendment in FAME II policy and rising fuel prices have resulted in an increased demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

Hero Electric retailed 24,000 electric two-wheeler units from October 1, 2021, to November 15, 2021. The retail sales were 111.66 per cent higher than 11,339 units sold by the company during the year-ago period.

"We saw two clear indicators in our showrooms this festive season. A significant percentage of customers chose Hero e-bikes over the petrol bikes and many factored environment and sustainability as influencing factors in their purchase. This is a good indicator for Hero and the electric two-wheeler industry to step into exponential growth and bring around an EV revolution that will help reduce air pollution and make our cities a better place," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.

Hero Electric sells e-scooters like the Photon HX, Optima HX, NYX HX, Optima LX, Atria LX and Flash LX. The company’s ’30 days, 30 bikes’ festive offer aided the upward sales momentum during the period under consideration. One lucky customer got to ride home a Hero Electric scooter for free every day under the offer.

The company is pursuing a strong sales target and market share by the end of FY22, and is targeting 1 million customers in the near future. It continues to further its efforts to develop a robust EV ecosystem by installing charging infrastructure in major cities and training thousands of mechanics across India who are presently servicing ICE-powered bikes.