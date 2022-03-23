New Delhi: Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp and ‘flying car’ firm SkyDrive Inc has inked a deal to team up in research, development and marketing of electric, vertical takeoff, and landing aircraft. The two companies issued a joint statement and said that they will also work to open up new markets with an initial focus on India, where Suzuki has a roughly half share of the auto market. Suzuki announced on Sunday it plans to invest 104.4 billion rupees in its India factory to produce electric vehicles and batteries.Also Read - 5 Government Schemes That Can Help Women Entrepreneurs Boost Their Businesses In India - Watch List

The companies didn't disclose details of investments in their partnership, nor outline any production timetable or target. Founded in 2018, Tokyo-headquartered SkyDrive counts big Japan businesses like trading house Itochu Corp, tech firm NEC Corp and a unit of energy company Eneos Holdings Inc among its main shareholders. In 2020 it raised 5.1 billion yen ($42 million) in total in Series B funds, according to its website.

SkyDrive is currently engaged in the development of a compact, two-seating electric-powered flying car with plans for full-scale production. The statement did not say whether Suzuki would be working on this specific vehicle.

The company, which is also developing cargo drones, aims to launch a ‘flying car’ service in Osaka in 2025 when the Japanese city hosts the World Expo. For Suzuki, the partnership will add ‘flying cars’ as a fourth mobility business, in addition to automobiles, motorcycles and outboard motors, the statement said.