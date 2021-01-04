Ford EcoSport Prices 2021: At a time when all other manufacturers are increasing car prices, Ford India has reduced prices of EcoSport by a considerable margin. Also Read - Ford India launches updated 2019 edition of SUV Endeavour

The 2021 Ford EcoSport line-up is available in 4 trim levels – Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Sports – and in total of 9 variants. While the petrol version is available in the price bracket of Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.19 lakh, the EcoSport diesel is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Ford India sales down 18 pc in Dec to 24,420 units

As compared to the 2020 model, the new EcoSport is cheaper by nearly Rs 35,000. While the base Ambiente prices have been reduced by 20,000, the Trend MT gets cheaper by 35,000. The Titanium+ AT is cheaper by 39,000, while the Sports AT received a price cut of Rs 24,000. Similarly, the diesel powered Trend MT and Sports MT are cheaper by 35,000 and 24,000 respectively. Also Read - Ford India reports 26% decline in sales to 19,905 units in Nov

Here are the Ford Ecosport 2021 Prices Variant-wise:

Ambiente MT Petrol – Rs 7.99 Lakh

Trend MT Petrol – Rs 8.64 Lakh

Titanium MT Petrol – Rs 9.79 Lakh

Titanium+ Automatic – Rs 11.19 Lakh

Sports MT – Rs 10.99 Lakh

Ambiente MT Diesel – Rs 8.69 Lakh

Trend MT Diesel – Rs 9.14 Lakh

Titanium MT Diesel – Rs 9.99 Lakh

Sports Diesel – Rs 11.49 Lakh

The American car maker, which recently called off its proposed partnership with domestic auto major Mahindra & Mahindra, had rolled out the sub-4 meter SUV EcoSport for first time in the Indian market in June 2013.

Ford’s product portfolio in India currently comprises six cars — Figo, Freestyle, Aspire, EcoSport, Endeavour and Mustang.

“In the tradition of bringing what consumers want and value, we are happy to bolster the EcoSport line-up and make every variant compelling in terms of features and value,” said Vinay Raina, executive director Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India.

“With the new line-up, we have not just addressed the customer feedback on making sunroof and key features more accessible but also left scope to add more unique features in the future,” Raina added.