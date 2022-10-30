Ford Fiesta: Ford has officially announced the end of production of Ford Fiesta models. A journey spanning four decades and over 18 million units, the production will end in June 2023 with the brand moving on to get on the ‘Electric Vehicles’ swing. The project was launched in 1976 as the “Bobcat” project. The legendary Ford Fiesta came to India in 1999 as the Ford Ikon Sedan as part of its fourth-generation version.Also Read - Movie-style car chase ends on Berlin metro platform

Here is a timeline of all Ford Fiesta generations since its first ever launch in 1976:

Ford Fiesta Mark 1

Fiesta began its story in 1976 aiming to build a car to compete in a market where the demand for modest and economical vehicles was rising. Fiesta Mk1 went on sale in 1976 and was exactly what public wanted, cheap, compact and economical.

Ford Fiesta Mark 2

In 1983 Ford launched the Fiesta Mark 2. It was given a rounder front, spruced-up interior, a new dashboard and an option for a 1.6 litre diesel engine. A five-speed manual gearbox, high-security Chubb locks and an option for an automatic gearbox were also added to the mix.

Fiesta Mark 3

The Fiesta Mk3, which came to be known as ‘Fiesta Classic’, brought around a lot of change for the compact car, it was the first-ever small vehicle to be fitted with ABS and it also came with 1.0 litre and 1.1 litre engines which kept running costs low. However, where the Mk3 differed from its previous generations was with its longer and wider body shape and an increased wheelbase. A five-door model was introduced as there was a demand for a bigger Fiesta.

Fiesta Mark 4

The Mk4 represented Ford’s step into the future and can still be seen driven on our roads 26 years later. An aerodynamic body, packed electric door mirrors, and windows along with an iconic oval grille at the front were sure to get heads turning. The Fiesta continued to succeed with the Mk4 by being Britain’s bestselling car from 1996 – 1998!

It came with a range of new Zetec-SE engines – 1.2 litre & 1.4 litre, however with those who valued low running costs Ford didn’t change the lower-spec models and kept them available.

Fiesta Mark 5

Launched as a five-door version with a new line-up of engines including a 1.3 litre and a 1.6 litre Duratec petrol engines, the Mk5 was sure to be a success. Ford later introduced a three-door version, responding to the demand of the growing small-car market.

The launch of the Mk5 cemented the Fiestas position as a reliable, small economical car becoming a favourite among young adults and students looking for a cheaper car. The Mk5 also led to the first Fiesta ST, which was the most powerful Fiesta at the time.

Fiesta Mark 6

The Mk6 went into production in several countries, including China, Germany, Spain and in 2010 was on sale in Europe, Asia and North America. To keep in line with the demand for eco-friendly cars, Ford introduced the Fiesta ECOnetic which was to become the most fuel-efficient five-seater family car in the UK at the time. The Mk6 is Fiesta’s bestselling generation to date.

Fiesta Mark 7

The Fiesta Mk7 introduced keyless entry and keyless start, ambient lighting, electric power-assisted steering, and parking sensors! Brand new safety features were added such as its MyKey technology. In 2014 the Fiesta ST-Line was unveiled looking to meet the demand for high-performance small cars. The ST-Line featured new EcoBoost engines!

Fiesta Mark 8

In 2017, pack with clever technology, beautiful design, and advanced safety features, Ford expanded the Fiesta range with the additions of a crossover-styled variant called the Fiesta Active, the luxury Fiesta Vignale and the efficient Fiesta Mild Hybrid.

Clearly it is unaccounted for, the end of Ford Fiesta is the end of an era! (All pictures taken from Instagram)