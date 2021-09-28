New Delhi: While Ford has started packing its bags in India, the automaker has announced that it is planning to invest USD 11.4 billion (approximately Rs 84,614 crore) and create nearly 11,000 fresh jobs at two new sites in Tennessee and Kentucky that will produce next-generation F-Series electric trucks and batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles. Tennessee and Kentucky are states in the south-eastern region of the United States of America.Also Read - Govt Clears Rs 25,938 Crore New PLI Scheme For Auto Sector, To Benefit Electric Vehicles, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

Ford will make the massive investment in partnership with South Korea’s SK Innovation, which is engaged in diverse areas of business, including exploration and production, batteries, and information and electronics materials. According to Ford, it will be the largest-ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer. Also Read - Ford To Stop Car Manufacturing In India, Sale Of Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport And Endeavour To End

In Tennessee, an all-new USD 5.6 billion campus on a nearly six square mile site, christened as Blue Oval City, will come up and create approximately 6,000 new jobs. At Blue Oval City, Ford will build next-gen F-Series electric pickups. It will also have a BlueOvalSK battery plant to produce advanced batteries. Also Read - Top EVs Under Rs 25 lakh in India - Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric

In Kentucky, the automaker is planning to build a dedicated battery manufacturing complex, called BlueOvalSK Battery Park, with SK Innovation at an investment of USD 5.8 billion to create 5,000 jobs. There will be two battery plants on the site for supplying locally assembled batteries to Ford’s North American plants for powering the next-generation Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.

“This is a transformative moment where Ford will lead America’s transition to electric vehicles and usher in a new era of clean, carbon-neutral manufacturing,” Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said.

“With this investment and a spirit of innovation, we can achieve goals once thought mutually exclusive – protect our planet, build great electric vehicles Americans will love and contribute to our nation’s prosperity,” he added.

The announcement comes weeks after Ford said that it is restructuring its business operations in India, a move that is expected to affect nearly 4,000 employees. As part of the restructuring process, Ford has stopped producing cars for sale in India. The automaker will stop manufacturing cars for export at its Sanand plant by the fourth quarter of 2021. The vehicle and engine manufacturing at Ford’s Chennai plant will cease by the second quarter of 2022.