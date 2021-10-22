New Delhi: TVS Motor Company has rolled out several offers on its model range for the 2021 festive season. The updated product portfolio of the company includes TVS Jupiter, TVS Ntorq 125, TVS Scooty Pep+, TVS Zest 110, TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR, TVS Raider, TVS Radeon, TVS Star City+, TVS Sport, TVS iQube Electric and TVS XL100.Also Read - Top 2Wheelers in September: Splendor, Activa Rule; Shine Ahead Of HF Deluxe

TVS Jupiter

The TVS Jupiter 110 is priced between Rs 65,673 and Rs 76,573 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The customers can make savings of up to Rs 9,500 on the scooter. They can avail offers like no-cost EMIs and 5 per cent cashback (up to Rs 5,000) on ICICI Bank and RBL Bank debit and credit cards. There are no offers on the recently-launched TVS Jupiter 125. Also Read - Rising Petrol Price Giving You Nightmares? Here Are Top 5 Electric 2-Wheelers To Consider

TVS Ntorq 125

The TVS Ntorq 125 is available in the price range of Rs 73,370 to Rs 85,125 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The customers can save up to Rs 13,000 on the scooter. It has the following festive schemes. Also Read - 5 Best-Selling Scooters In August 2021: Honda Activa, Suzuki Access 125, TVS Jupiter, Honda Dio, TVS Ntorq 125

Interest rate of 6.99 per cent

5 per cent cashback on ICICI Bank debit and credit card EMIs and RBL Bank credit cards

Up to 100 per cent on-road funding

EMI starting from Rs 2,100 onwards

Loan tenure of up to 48 months

TVS Scooty Pep+

The TVS Scooty Pep+ is offered in the price bracket of Rs 57,959 to Rs 60,859 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Below are the festive schemes on the scooter.

No cost EMI

Low down payment of Rs 8,999

5 per cent or up to Rs 5,000 cashback on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards

TVS Zest 110

The TVS Zest 110 Matte Series will set you back by Rs 66,318 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Following are the festive schemes on it.

No cost EMI

Low down payment of Rs 8,999

5 per cent or up to Rs 5,000 cashback on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards

TVS Apache RR 310

The flagship model of TVS Motor Company, the TVS Apache RR 310, is priced at Rs 2,59,990 (ex-showroom, India). It has the following festive offers.

Low interest rate of 7.7 per cent

Low EMI of Rs 5,000

Pre-approved loans

5 per cent cashback (up to Rs 5,000) on ICICI Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions

TVS Apache RTR Series

The price of the TVS Apache RTR Series (160 2V, 160 4V, 180 and 200 4V) starts at Rs 1,07,865 and goes up to Rs 1,38,115 (ex-showroom, India). As of now, no offer has been announced on the TVS Apache RTR Series.

TVS Raider

The recently-launched TVS Raider sits in the price bracket of Rs 77,500 to Rs 85,469 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It has the following festive schemes.

No cost EMI (online credit card transactions)

Low EMIs with interest rates as low as 2.99 per cent

TVS Radeon

The TVS Radeon is priced between Rs 59,900 and Rs 71,982 (ex-showroom, Delhi). You can avail the following offers on it.

Low down payment starting from Rs 14,999

EMI starting from Rs 1,999

Low interest rate of 6.99 per cent

Cashback offer of up to Rs 5,000

TVS XL100

One of the largest-selling two-wheelers of TVS Motor Company, the TVS XL100, is offered in the price range of Rs 41,015 to Rs 52,334 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It has the following festive schemes.