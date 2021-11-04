New Delhi: Despite a host of limitations owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian automotive industry has seen several important models being launched this year. Among them are the Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar. Let us check out how these models performed in October 2021.Also Read - Top 10 Selling Cars In October 2021: Alto Leads Again, Venue Ahead Of Nexon, Punch Makes Debut

Tata Punch

Tata Motors sold 8,543 units of the Tata Punch in October 2021. The total passenger vehicle sales of the automaker stood at 33,925 units during the month. The Tata Punch contributed 25.18 per cent to the total passenger vehicle sales of Tata Motors.

Tata Motors: 33,925 units

Tata Punch: 8,543 units

Contribution: 25.18 per cent

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra & Mahindra witnessed total passenger vehicle sales of 20,130 units in October 2021. With 3,407 units sold during the month, the Mahindra XUV700's share in the total passenger vehicle sales of the automaker stood at 16.92 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: 20,130 units

Mahindra XUV700: 3,407 units

Contribution: 16.92 per cent

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun was the largest-selling model of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India in October 2021 clocking sales of 2,551 units. The automaker sold a total of 3,077 units during the month. The Volkswagen Taigun made a hefty contribution of 82.90 per cent to the total sales.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India: 3,077 units

Volkswagen Taigun: 2,551 units

Contribution: 82.90 per cent

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Auto India sold 3,065 units in total in October 2021. As many as 2,413 units of the Skoda Kushaq were sold during the month, bringing its share to 78.73 per cent of the total sales.

Skoda Auto India: 3,065 units

Skoda Kushaq: 2,413 units

Contribution: 78.73 per cent

Tata Safari

Like mentioned before, Tata Motors registered total passenger vehicle sales of 33,925 units in October 2021. The Tata Safari recorded sales of 1,735 units during the month, contributing 5.11 per cent to the total passenger vehicle sales.

Tata Safari: 1,735 units

Contribution: 5.11 per cent

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Motor India posted total domestic sales of 37,021 units in October 2021. The share of the Hyundai Alcazar stood at 1,392 units or 3.76 per cent during the month.