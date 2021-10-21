New Delhi: MG Motor India today opened the bookings for the MG Astor and, according to the automaker, the new mid-size SUV was sold out for 2021 within minutes. While the MG Astor deliveries will begin on November 1, MG Motor India is aiming to dispatch 5,000 units of the new mid-size SUV in 2021.Also Read - Time To Bring MG Astor Home. Bookings Open From Today

The customers can now book the MG Astor for 2022. The bookings can be made via MG Motor India’s official website or at authorised MG showrooms for a token amount of Rs 25,000. We are expecting the automaker to now come out with new MG Astor prices as those announced at the launch were valid only for the 5,000 units to be delivered in 2021. Also Read - MG Astor Prices With ADAS Announced, Morris Garages Surprises Again. Details Inside

The MG Astor is available in Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Sharp(O) variants. Its introductory price range is from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The MT options are priced between Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 13.98 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The CVT options sit between Rs 12.68 lakh and Rs 15.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The AT options are offered in the bracket of Rs 15.88 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The MG Astor gets a 110PS/144Nm 1.5-litre VTi-TECH petrol engine and a 140PS/220Nm 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol engine. The VTi-TECH petrol unit can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic. The 220TURBO petrol unit can be had with a 6-speed AT torque converter only.

Among the prominent features of the MG Astor are a hexagonal ‘Celestial’ grille, full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillamps, panoramic sunroof, segment-first heated ORVMs, 17-inch alloy wheels, 10.1-inch HD infotainment system, 360-degree camera, fully-digital 7-inch instrument cluster, multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control, six-way powered driver seat, PM 2.5 filter, six airbags, hill descent control, hill hold control and electric parking brake with auto hold.

The MG Astor features a personal AI assistant and segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with 14 autonomous level 2 features. The mid-size SUV boasts 80+ connected car features.