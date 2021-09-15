New Delhi: The Union Cabinet today approved a revised PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme for the auto industry and the auto component industry, albeit with a reduced outlay of Rs 25,938 crore, to promote the manufacturing of electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in India.Also Read - Top EVs Under Rs 25 lakh in India - Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric

“The government has approved the production-linked incentive scheme for auto industry, auto component industry and drone industry to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said while briefing media about the decision of the Union Cabinet. Also Read - Electric Vehicles to be Exempted from Registration Certificate Fees in India | Latest News

The PLI scheme has a total outlay of Rs 26,058 crore, with a share of Rs 25,938 crore for the auto industry and the auto component industry, and Rs 120 crore for the drone industry. Also Read - Top 5 Electric Cars to Buy in India | Auto Guide

Last year, the government had announced the PLI scheme with an outlay of Rs 57,043 crore over a period of five years to benefit the auto industry as well as the auto component industry.

With the revised PLI scheme, the focus has shifted on the production of electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the country. According to government estimates, the scheme will generate nearly 7.5 lakh jobs.

Under the scheme, a total of 22 auto components, including hydrogen fuel cell, flex fuel kit, automatic transmission assembly, electronic power steering system, sensors, sunroofs and tyre pressure monitoring system, have been covered.