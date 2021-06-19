New Delhi: The Centre has further extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till September 2021, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said it has advised the enforcement authorities that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), licence, registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till September 30, 2021. Also Read - Good News: You Can Now Get Driving Licence Without Undergoing Any Test At RTO | Check Govt’s New Rules

"Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19, MoRTH has advised the enforcement authorities that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), license, registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till September 30, 2021," the transport ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire by 30th September 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport related services, while maintaining social distancing. — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) June 17, 2021

“This covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by September 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services, while maintaining social distancing. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 30th of Sept 2021,” MoRTH said in its advisory. It further said all the states and union territories are requested to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that citizens, transporters and various other organisation, which are operating under this difficult time, may not get harassed and face difficulties.

The validity of motor vehicle documents was originally extended on March 30, 2020, in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to provide relief to vehicle owners. The decision was also taken to reduce footfall at the transport authority offices. The government announced similar advisories till June 9, 2020; August 24, 2020, December 27, 2020, and March 26, 2021. Previously the deadline was until June 30, 2021. The transport ministry has advised enforcement authorities to treat such documents as valid till September 30, 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)