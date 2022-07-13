Grand Vitara Booking Starts: Maruti Suzuki on Monday started booking for its upcoming premium SUV Grand Vitara. The new SUV will be unveiled on July 20. Customers can pre-book the Grand Vitara at any of the NEXA showrooms or by logging onto its website. The booking amount is Rs 11,000.Also Read - Bookings Commence For Maruti Suzuki's Mid-Sized SUV Grand Vitara. Check Deets Here.

The Grand Vitara will compete directly with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which was unveiled last month. It will also compete with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had relaunched the Vitara Brezza with the name 'Brezza'. Its ex-showroom price is Rs 7,99,000.

Starting price likely to be Rs 10-11 lakhs

Grand Vitara can be offered at a starting price of Rs 10-11 lakhs. The production of Grand Vitara is expected to start in the month of August. Like the Hyryder, it could be powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine mated to a manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. It will be produced at the Bidadi Plant in Karnataka.

Maruti Grand Vitara Features

The 2022 Grand Vitara SUV may have features like Hyryder. It is also expected that it will be seen in a new exterior shade and sporty exterior look. The Grand Vitara could come with features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, electric sunroof, and leatherette upholstery.