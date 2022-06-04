New Delhi: Motor Company Harley-Davidson is likely to resume its production of its motorcycle from June 6 after a previously announced two-week halt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing a company spokesperson. As per the report, the suspension would have lasted 19 days, longer than the original projection of two weeks, during which assembly and shipments would have been shut down.Also Read - Russia Ukraine News: Will Car Prices Rise Further? Know Here

The iconic motorbike maker last month said it would stop assembling and shipping motorcycles except for its electric models due to a problem with parts from a supplier. Company's shares sank 2.2% to $35.34, according to a repot by news agency Reuters.

Harley-Davidson said a third-party supplier that it did not identify has a regulatory compliance matter with a component and halted production at two manufacturing plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

In a recent 10-k filing, the company disclosed that semiconductor shortages were affecting production lines and that it was seeking alternatives. It also noted that its suppliers could potentially be adversely impacted by changes in legal or regulatory requirements.

The company began outsourcing production of motorcycles for the EU in 2018 in response to retaliatory tariffs imposed by the EU on US steel and aluminum products. Over the past two years, the company expanded business dealings with foreign suppliers to mitigate rising domestic raw material costs, according to Reuters report.

Milwaukee-based Harley reported a drop in first-quarter profit in April, as margins were squeezed by higher costs and chip shortages. Supply chain snarls have dented motorcycle sales in North America as production challenges resulted in lower dealer inventories, the company has previously said.