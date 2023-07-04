Home

Car And Bike

Harley-Davidson X440 Bookings Begin Today at Rs 5,000: Check How to Book, Features Here

Harley-Davidson X440 Bookings Begin Today at Rs 5,000: Check How to Book, Features Here

The bookings for Harley-Davidson X440 will open at 4:40 pm on Tuesday at the Hero MotoCorp website along with all Harley-Davidson dealerships

Harley-Davidson X440 Bookings Begin Today at Rs 5,000: Check How to Book, Features Here

The Harley-Davidson X440 bike was launched in India on Monday by Hero MotoCorp. The latest Harley-Davidson is all set to go up for pre-orders starting today. Interested customers must note that the bookings for Harley-Davidson X440 will open at 4:40 pm on Tuesday at the Hero MotoCorp website along with all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.

Trending Now

How to Book Harley-Davidson X440 Bike?

To book the Harley-Davidson X440, customers will have to pay an upfront amount of ₹5,000. The motorcycle comes with a starting price of ₹2,29,000 (ex-showroom). The delivery of Harley-Davidson X440 will begin later this year in October.

You may like to read

Harley-Davidson X440 bike: Colour variants

Harley-Davidson X440 is offered in three different trims – Denim, Vivid and S.

The denim colour of the Harley-Davidson X440 is the entry-level trim coming in a Mustard paint colour with spoked wheels.

The Vivid Edition is offered in two dual-tone paint schemes – Metallic Thick Red

Metallic Dark Silver. It is offered with alloy wheels.

Harley-Davidson X440 S is the premium offering that is offered in a Denim Black color tone with 3D branding and premium finishes.

It is equipped with diamond-cut alloy wheels, a Gold engine and body parts, and machined engine fins.

Harley-Davidson X440 bike: Features

The new Harley-Davidson X440’s engine is developed to offer strong torque in the low and mid-range.

The top-spec version gets diamond cut alloy wheels, connectivity features, gear indicator, vehicle health, navigation, phone connectivity, and more.

Harley-Davidson X440 has an air-oil cooled engine with a 440 cc capacity

The bike has redlining at 8,000 RPM, indicating a potential long-stroke engine design based on early visual previews.

The all-new Harley-Davidson bike has a classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank with iconic badging.

It is offered in a variety of color schemes including striking matte finishes.

Harley-Davidson X440 sports design similar to the modern small Roadster infused with classic inspiration, blending timeless elements from earlier Harley-Davidson models.

It is equipped with advanced LED lighting with premium switchgear.

Harley-Davidson X440’s seat is a single piece that smoothly transitions into the pillion section.

The X440 model has a tubular frame construction and comes with twin shock absorbers that can be adjusted for preload.

The bike has sturdy grab rails on each side and a simple-looking exhaust system.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES