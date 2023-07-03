Home

Car And Bike

Harley-Davidson X440 Launch LIVE: Check Expected Price, Mileage and Features Here

live

Harley-Davidson X440 Launch LIVE: Check Expected Price, Mileage and Features Here

The motorcycle has been co-developed in a first-ever collaboration between Harley-Davidson India and Hero MotoCorp.

Harley-Davidson X440 launch today (Image: Harley-Davidson Ind)

New Delhi: Harley-Davidson will raise the curtain from its X440 motorcycle in India on Monday. The two-wheeler automobile company has scheduled a launch event at 7:20pm where it will unveil Harley-Davidson X440. According to the reports, the upcoming Harley-Davidson X400 bike is rumoured to be the cheapest Harley-Davidson in India. The motorcycle has been co-developed in a first-ever collaboration between Harley-Davidson India and Hero MotoCorp. The launch event, as mentioned before, will start at 7:20pm. It will be broadcasted live on the company’s YouTube channel. Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle comes with a chunky front, dominated by a large square-ish fuel tank. It has a single-piece seat kinks that flows into the pillion section.

India.com will be running a liveblog of the launch. You can also tune into the blog to catch the latest updates as the company launches Harley-Davidson X440

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.