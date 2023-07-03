Top Recommended Stories

Harley-Davidson X440 Launch LIVE: Check Expected Price, Mileage and Features Here

The motorcycle has been co-developed in a first-ever collaboration between Harley-Davidson India and Hero MotoCorp.

Published: July 3, 2023 4:18 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Harley-Davidson X440 launch today (Image: Harley-Davidson Ind)

New Delhi: Harley-Davidson will raise the curtain from its X440 motorcycle in India on Monday. The two-wheeler automobile company has scheduled a launch event at 7:20pm where it will unveil Harley-Davidson X440. According to the reports, the upcoming Harley-Davidson X400 bike is rumoured to be the cheapest Harley-Davidson in India. The motorcycle has been co-developed in a first-ever collaboration between Harley-Davidson India and Hero MotoCorp. The launch event, as mentioned before, will start at 7:20pm. It will be broadcasted live on the company’s YouTube channel. Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle comes with a chunky front, dominated by a large square-ish fuel tank. It has a single-piece seat kinks that flows into the pillion section.

India.com will be running a liveblog of the launch. You can also tune into the blog to catch the latest updates as the company launches Harley-Davidson X440

Live Updates

  • 5:43 PM IST

    Harley-Davidson X440 Launch LIVE: It has a single-piece seat kinks that flows into the pillion section.

  • 4:55 PM IST

    Harley-Davidson X440 Launch LIVE: Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle comes with a chunky front, dominated by a large square-ish fuel tank.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    Harley-Davidson X440 Launch LIVE: The motorcycle features single disc brakes on the front and rear wheel. It also offers dual-channel ABS as standard.

  • 4:37 PM IST

    Harley-Davidson X440 Launch LIVE: Harley-Davidson X440 will be powered by oil-cooled, single-cylinder 440 cc engine with the ability to deliver a maximum output of 20hp

  • 4:20 PM IST

    Harley-Davidson X440 Launch LIVE: The launch event, as mentioned before, will start at 7:20 pm. It will be broadcast live on the company’s YouTube channel.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    Harley-Davidson X440 Launch LIVE: The motorcycle has been co-developed in a first-ever collaboration between Harley-Davidson India and Hero MotoCorp.

  • 4:19 PM IST

    Harley-Davidson X440 Launch LIVE: The upcoming Harley-Davidson X400 bike is rumoured to be the cheapest Harley-Davidson in India.

