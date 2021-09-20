San Francisco: Inspired by the brand’s very first motorcycle from 1903, Harley-Davidson has unveiled its first-ever electric bicycle ‘Serial 1’. According to the reports, the company will make 650 units and evenly distribute between the US and other European markets. Harley-Davidson lovers can pre-order their bicycles on the company’s official website, while the deliveries are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year, The Verge reported.Also Read - Harley-Davidson Price in India: Hero MotoCorp Unveils Prices Of Latest Models

In a statement, Aaron Frank, Brand Director for Serial 1 Cycle Company said, “The formation of Serial 1 allows Harley-Davidson to play a key role in this mobility revolution while allowing Serial 1 to focus exclusively on the e-bicycle customer and deliver an unmatched riding experience rooted in freedom and adventure.” In terms of design, the bicycle will come with white tires, a leather saddle, handgrips, and a sleek black frame. However, the price of the electric bicycle is yet to be announced. Also Read - Fire at Harley Davidson Showroom in Delhi, 4 Rescued From Nightclub Above

According to the company, the global eBicycle market was estimated to be over $15 billion in 2019 and it is projected to grow at an annual rate of more than 6 per cent from 2020 to 2025. Also Read - Harley-Davidson Shuts Down India's Lone Plant in Haryana After Failing to Gain Foothold

In addition, BMW is making electric bikes and motorcycles, Audi is manufacturing electric mountain bikes, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled an electric scooter, Ford has acquired e-scooter startup Spin, while Jeep recently unveiled a high-powered electric mountain bike.

(With Inputs From IANS)