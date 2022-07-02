Chandigarh: Amid India’s push towards adaptation of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the country, the governments of different states are coming up with many lucrative policies, including incentives along with subsidies, promote the use of EVs. Haryana is the latest state to approved the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy in the similar lines. Under the new policy, EV manufacturers will be able to avail 50% of their SGST for the first 10 years. In addition, manufacturers will also be able to avail incentives of up to Rs 1 crore for setting up inter-state electric vehicle disposal facilities, according to a report by Live Hindustan.Also Read - Stray Dog Mauls 3-day-old Baby to Death After Taking Him Away From Panipat Hospital

What Is Haryana’s New EV policy?

Under this policy, locals of Haryana can reportedly avail up to 15% discount on electric vehicles priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. This way, customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 6 lakh. Further, on EVs ranging between Rs 40 lakh and Rs70 lakh, customers can again avail a 15% discount, up to Rs10 lakh.

The policy also covers hybrid vehicles and customers can get flat 15% discount up to Rs 3 lakh on hybrid cars priced below Rs 40 lakh.

The State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) reimbursement under this new EV policy will be 50% of the applicable net SGST for a period of 10 years. The incentives will be applicable to all companies that manufacture electric vehicles, components of electric vehicles, EV batteries and charging infrastructure.

Companies setting up battery disposal units will also get 15% of the fixed capital investment up to Rs 1 crore. In addition, the Haryana EV Policy 2022 promises an employment generation subsidy of Rs 48,000 per employee per year for 10 years in lieu of the domiciles of Haryana working in EV companies.