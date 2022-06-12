Heavy Discounts On Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra Cars During June: Auto companies have issued discount offers for June. If you are planning to buy a car, then this month is best suited best for you. Here, we are going to tell you about Cash Discounts, Exchange Bonuses, and Corporate Discounts on Maruti, Hyundai, and Mahindra vehicles.Also Read - Hyundai Venue Facelift Interior, Feature Revealed; Bookings Open For ₹21,000. Details Here

So, let’s start with the offers on popular cars

Maruti Ignis (MT): Discount Rs 37000

If you are planning to buy Maruti Ignis (MT) in June, then you can save up to 37 thousand rupees on this model. In this, you will get a cash discount of 23 thousand rupees, an exchange bonus of 10 thousand rupees, and a corporate discount of 4 thousand rupees. Also Read - Hyundai Motors To Unleash New Models, Facelifted Cars In India: Pictures Inside

Maruti Ciaz: Discount Rs 30000

By booking Maruti Ciaz this month, you can save up to 30 thousand rupees. You will get an exchange bonus of 25 thousand rupees and a corporate discount of 5 thousand rupees on this model. However, the company is not giving any cash discount on this model. Also Read - Good News! Audi Set to Unveil New Version of A8 in India, Bookings to Open In Next Few Days

Maruti S Cross: Discount Rs 42000

If you are planning to buy Maruti’s S-Cross, then you can save up to 42 thousand rupees on this model. On this car, you will get a cash discount of 12 thousand rupees, an exchange bonus of 25 thousand rupees, and a corporate discount of 5 thousand rupees.

Maruti Alto 800: Discount Rs 25000

There is a discount of up to 25 thousand rupees on Maruti’s Alto 800 AC petrol model. This includes a cash discount of 10 thousand rupees and an exchange bonus of 15 thousand rupees.

Maruti S Presso: Discount Rs 10000

There is an exchange bonus discount of 10 thousand rupees on the Maruti S Preso petrol model. There is no cash discount on this model of Maruti.

Maruti Eeco: Discount Rs 20000

This month there is a discount of up to 20 thousand rupees on the Maruti Eeco petrol model. In this, you will get a cash discount of 10 thousand rupees and an exchange bonus discount of 10 thousand rupees. This offer is not available on the Ambulance model of Eeco.

Maruti Celerio: Discount Rs 30000

There is a discount of up to 30 thousand rupees on the petrol model of Maruti Celerio. This includes a cash discount of 15 thousand rupees and an exchange bonus of 15 thousand rupees.

Maruti Wagon R: Discount Rs 35000

There is a discount of up to 35 thousand rupees on the Maruti Wagon R 1.0 petrol model. This includes a cash discount of 20 thousand rupees and an exchange bonus discount of 15 thousand rupees. At the same time, there is a discount of 20 thousand rupees on the Wagon R 1.2 petrol model. This includes a cash discount of 10 thousand rupees and an exchange bonus of 10 thousand rupees.

Hyundai i10: Discount Rs 48000

A discount of 48 thousand rupees is being given on the Hyundai i10 1.0 Turbo model. This includes 35 thousand rupees cash discount, 10 thousand rupees exchange discount, and 3 thousand rupees corporate discount. There is a discount of up to 23 thousand rupees on the i10 1.2 petrol model. This includes a cash discount of 10 thousand rupees and an exchange bonus of 10 thousand rupees. On the other hand, the i10 1.2 CNG model includes an exchange discount of 10 thousand rupees and a corporate discount of 3 thousand rupees

Mahindra Alturas: Discount Rs 70000

There is an exchange discount of 50 thousand rupees on Mahindra Alturas. At the same time, accessories worth 20 thousand rupees are also available on this model. There is no cash discount on this Mahindra model.

Mahindra XUV 300: Discount Rs 45900

Mahindra’s XUV 300 is getting a discount of up to 45.9 thousand rupees. This discount is available on both petrol and diesel variants. The petrol variant is getting a cash discount of up to 13.8 thousand rupees while the diesel variant is getting a cash discount of up to 13.9 thousand rupees. Both the variants are getting an exchange discount of 18 thousand rupees and a corporate discount of 4 thousand rupees. There is a discount of up to 10 thousand rupees on accessories.

Mahindra Marazzo: Discount Rs 35200

Cash discount of up to 20 thousand rupees is available on Mahindra Marazzo. There is an exchange discount of 10 thousand rupees and a corporate discount of 5.2 thousand rupees. Overall, you can save up to 35.2 thousand rupees by booking Marajo this month.