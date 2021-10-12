New Delhi: Hero Electric has announced its ’30 days, 30 bikes’ festive offer. The offer is valid till November 7, 2021, on the complete electric scooter range of the company. One lucky customer gets to ride home a Hero Electric scooter for free every day under this offer.Also Read - Electric vehicle firms welcome Auto Expo 2018 response

The electric scooter portfolio of Hero Electric includes the Photon HX, Optima HX, NYX HX, Optima LX, Atria LX and Flash LX. Also Read - Hero e-Rickshaw Launched in India: Hero Electric launches e-rickshaw 'Raahii' at INR 1.10 lakh

The ’30 days, 30 bikes’ festive offer is valid at all the dealerships of Hero Electric across the country. All the customers purchasing Hero Electric scooters are eligible for the contest. The winners will be chosen through a lucky draw. They will get a 100 per cent refund of the ex-showroom price of the electric scooters.

“Promoting and encouraging green mobility solutions, Hero Electric announces unique festive offers for customers across the country wanting to purchase an electric 2W,” Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.

“It’s an exciting time to expand the Hero Electric family and be part of the celebrations by allowing 30 lucky customers to ride their desired electric 2W for free. We are all geared up for a great festive season that will further strengthen and drive the electric vehicle revolution for India,” he added.

A Hero Electric scooter can be booked either via the company’s official website or at more than 700 dealerships of the company.