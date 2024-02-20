Top Trending Videos

Hero Mavrick 440 Review: Mileage, Top Speed & Features

In this video we will tell you everything about Hero Mavrick 440 & of course will give you a better verdict on whether you should buy Hero Mavrick 440 in India.

Published: February 20, 2024 11:08 AM IST

By ankit dubey | Edited by ankit dubey

Here is the first ride video on Hero Mavrick 440. In this video we will tell you everything about Hero Mavrick 440’s looks, design, features, technology, engine, performance, ride, handling, mileage, price & of course will give you a better verdict on whether you should buy Hero Mavrick 440 in India. This bike will compete RE Classic 350, Jawa 42 & Honda CB350.

