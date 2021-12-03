Buenos Aires/New Delhi: The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp, along with Gilera Motors Argentina, has inaugurated a new dealership in Buenos Aires, expanding its operations in the South American nation. Gilera Motors Argentina will make new investments to expand all business operations for Hero MotoCorp’s products, which is expected to generate nearly 500 new jobs in the region.Also Read - Argentina Remembers Diego Maradona One Year After His Death

Hero MotoCorp had recently announced a partnership with Gilera Motors, one of the leading companies in the motor vehicle sector in Argentina and one of the most experienced motorcycle manufacturers in Latin America. Gilera Motors Argentina has also expanded its plant in Carlos Spegazzini province of Buenos Aires to completely renovate its infrastructure and adapt the latest automotive technologies that are incorporated in Hero MotoCorp products.

"We are happy to rapidly expand our operations in Argentina. We have already made significant progress since announcing our new association with Gilera Motors Argentina in October. We have already inaugurated a flagship store and are focussed on scaling up sales and service across the country. With our soon-to-be-launched range of globally acclaimed products, we are confident of exciting the market and appealing to the customers," Hero MotoCorp Global Business Head Sanjay Bhan said.

“We, at Gilera Motors Argentina, are extremely excited to partner with the global leader Hero MotoCorp. Our association will have a multiplier effect on the local economy, generating investment and new direct and indirect jobs. We are adding nearly 500 new jobs already and expect more benefits to the local economy as we further expand our operations in the future,” Gilera Motors Argentina Director Ramiro Di Liscia said.

The expansion plan of Hero MotoCorp and Gilera Motors Argentina includes enlarging the sales and service network throughout the country. Hero MotoCorp will soon introduce its products in Argentina. Its products are designed and developed at its world-class R&D centres in India and Germany, and manufactured at its facilities in India, Colombia, and Bangladesh.

“Hero MotoCorp is the world’s No. 1 manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters and this is great partnership for us. The new investment and new facilities that Gilera Motors Argentina is making will boost the industry in the country. Customers will also benefit from the latest technologies of Hero MotoCorp products such as the Xpulse 200 and Hunk 160R, which comply with Euro 3 and Euro 4 standards,” Gilera Motors Argentina Vice President Omar Caruso said.