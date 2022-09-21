New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have teamed up to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country. As a part of the initiative, the companies will set-up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) across the country, thereby providing a fillip to mass mobility’s transition towards an electrified future.Also Read - Ford Motors To Cut 3000 Jobs; Needs People With Skills To Tap Industry Shift Towards Electric Vehicles

According to media reports, Hero MotoCorp and HPCL will first establish charging infrastructure at HPCL's existing network of nationwide energy stations, with the likelihood of subsequently broadening the collaboration for supplementary business opportunities.

In the first phase, charging stations will be set up in select cities, which will then be expanded to other key markets with the aim of establishing a high density of EV charging station network across India.

Hero MotoCorp will lead the infrastructure development for the charging network. Each charging station will feature multiple smart and fast chargers, including DC and AC chargers that will be available to all two-wheeled EVs. The entire user charging experience will be controlled by a Hero MotoCorp Mobile-App, based on a cashless transaction model.

“HPCL as a key player in the energy sector is committed to providing sustainable energy solutions to our valued customers. With our vast network comprising more than 20,000 retail outlets and Hero MotoCorp having its strong presence in the two-wheeler segment bring a unique strategic partnership to create a pan-India electric charging infrastructure and providing end-to-end EV charging solutions. This is significant, as more than 60% of the EVs sold in India are two-wheelers and therefore, a robust charging ecosystem for them is the need of the hour so that there is no range anxiety among the owners of the electric two-wheelers,” autocarpro.in quoted Dr. Pushp Kumar Joshi, Chairman & Managing Director, HPCL as saying.

The announcement for the collaboration comes just weeks ahead of Hero MotoCorp’s own push into the electric two-wheeler market. The company is set to reveal its first electric two-wheeler under the Vida brand in India on October 7.