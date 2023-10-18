Home

Hero Motocorp Lights Up The Festive Season With 2nd Edition Of ‘Grand Indian Festival Of Trust’

Grand Indian Festival Of Trust: Adding cheer to the festive season, Hero MotoCorp, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of motorcycles and scooters on Wednesday announced the second edition of Hero GIFT – the Grand Indian Festival of Trust. The GIFT program encompasses new model refreshes, eye-catching color schemes, exciting benefits, finance schemes, and much more. First launched in the year 2022, the Hero GIFT program embodies unbridled celebrations with refined modern traditions. The theme for the mega campaign this year is “Iss Tyohar, Nayi Raftaar” which reflects the positive sentiments of the Indian families who are gearing up to celebrate the festival with excitement and optimism.

Commenting on the occasion, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Hero GIFT program is a gesture of gratitude to commemorate the unwavering trust that customers have reposed on us. As a much-loved household brand in the country, Hero MotoCorp takes pride in bringing the best for our customers. Through the GIFT program, we aim to offer an exciting range of motorcycles and scooters with attractive finance schemes and low interest rates that will empower the customers to bring home iconic Hero products.”

This program will feature a host of exciting colour schemes from Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio, including Hero Xoom LX in Pearl White Silver, Pleasure LX in Matte Vernier Grey, and Pleasure CX in Teal Blue and Matte Black trims. The Pleasure VX will be available in all new Matte Black and Pearl Silver White trims while the customers will be able to take home the Nexus Blue, Pearl Silver White, and Noble Red editions of the Destini Prime and the Destini XTEC in Pearl Silver White color trim.

The festive season will also see the introduction of all new Canvas stripe trims for the HF Deluxe, new Matt Nexus Blue trim for the Super Splendor XTEC, and all new trims for the Splendor+ and Splendor+ XTEC. Passion+ and Passion XTEC will be available in Black Grey and Matte Axis Grey trims respectively.

Hero MotoCorp will also offer several new benefits like cash bonus up to Rs 5500 and exchange bonus up to Rs 3000 and exciting finance scheme of Buy Now, Pay in 2024. Customers will also have an opportunity to secure loans at a low-interest rate of 6.99%, free from hypothecation fees, and benefiting from Aadhar-based loans and convenient cash EMIs.

Hero MotoCorp has also planned a pan-India 360-degree campaign on TV, Print, Digital and OOH to promote the GIFT 2023 program. Adding to the celebratory mood of the cricket season, the campaign will also feature on TV broadcast of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

