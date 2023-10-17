Home

HERO Motocrop Sells 1,000 Harley-Davidson X440 Across 100 Dealerships

Harley-Davidson X440 is being manufactured at Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing facility – called the Garden Factory - at Neemrana in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

New Delhi: Ushering in the celebrations of the festive season, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, commenced deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440 across the country from 15th October. The mega deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles were conducted across 100 dealerships, including Harley-Davidson and select Hero MotoCorp outlets in different parts of the country.

Since its unveiling in July 2023, the Harley-Davidson X440 has captivated the premium segment customers across India, thereby clocking more than 25,000 bookings within just a month of its showcase.

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We were delighted to see the smiles and cheer from our customers, as we started deliveries on the first day of the festive season. It will be our endeavour to complete all deliveries over the next 4-5 months. Our supply chain is already in the process of ramping up the capacity, as we would like to serve every single customer in India who wants to own a Harley Davidson and reduce the waiting period moving forward.

“We are excited to bring the thrill of Harley-Davidson motorcycles to motoring enthusiasts across the country, including Tier II cities and smaller towns. I would also like to commend the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of the entire Hero MotoCorp & Harley-Davidson family in achieving this remarkable feat.”

New customers can now test ride the Harley-Davidson X440 and also book the vehicle at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country. Customers can also book the motorcycle online by visiting www.Harley-Davidsonx440.com.

The motorcycle is available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S at a price of INR 2,39,500/- (Denim), INR 2,59,500/- (Vivid) and INR 2,79,500/- (S) respectively.

