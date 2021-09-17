New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will hike the prices of its motorcycles and scooters from September 20, 2021. According to the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, the price increase is required to offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices.Also Read - Royal Enfield Himalayan Price Increased, You Will Have To Pay This Much More For Adventure-Tourer Now

Hero MotoCorp sells motorcycles like the Hero Splendor+, Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent, Hero Splendor iSmart, Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Passion Pro, Hero Glamour, Hero Glamour Xtec, Hero Super Splendor, Hero Xtreme 160R, Hero Xpulse 200, Hero Xpulse 200T and Hero Xtreme 200S, India. Also Read - Top 5 Motorcycles Under Rs 60,000 - Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj CT 100, Bajaj Platina 100, TVS Sport, TVS Radeon

Among the scooters sold by the two-wheeler manufacturer in the country are the Hero Pleasure+, Hero Maestro Edge 110, Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Hero Destini 125. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Price Increase: Automaker Hikes Prices of Select Models

The price hike across the range of motorcycles and scooters will be up to Rs 3,000. The exact quantum of increase will depend on the model and the market.

The total sales of Hero MotoCorp stood at 4,53,879 units (4,20,609 motorcycles and 33,270 scooters) in August 2021. The company had sold 4,31,137 units in the domestic market and exported 22,742 units during the month.