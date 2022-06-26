Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Hero Passion XTEC. This bike is equipped with many advanced features and technology. Its drum variant costs Rs 74,590 and the disc variant costs Rs 78,990. These prices are ex-showroom starting. The company is also giving 5 years warranty on this bike. The biggest change in the bike is the Bluetooth connectivity available in it.Also Read - Keep Your Online Data Safe And Secure By Following These Simple Steps

Segment’s first LED projector headlamp

This updated model of Passion XTEC will get LED projector headlamps. With these features, it has also become the first bike in its segment. The company claims that the headlamp unit now has 12% longer beam as compared to the old halogen lamp, which also enhances the visual appeal of the bike and also supports 3D branding and rim tape. This light will give better visibility on cloudy, dark, or rainy days.

Call, SMS alert on bike meter, phone charger

The option of a Bluetooth connectivity console will also be available in the bike. After connecting it to the phone, the rider will get a phone call alert with the name or SMS notification with a missed call. The bike will also get a USB charging port. That is, now users will be able to charge their smartphone while riding a bike. The meter also shows the charging status of the phone's battery. It gets a real-time mileage indicator and also shows indicators like low fuel alert. The service reminder of the bike can also be seen on the meter.

No changes made to the engine

No changes have been made to the engine of the Hero Passion XTEC. It gets a 110cc BS6 engine as before, which generates 8 bhp power and 9.79 Nm torque. The fuel tank of about 12 liters is available in the bike. At the same time, its mileage is around 68.21kmpl.

The bike now comes with multiple connectivity options along with an all-digital instrument cluster that supports a blue backlight.