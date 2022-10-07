Hero first electric scooter Vida launch: Country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp is set to launch its first electric scooter on Friday, October 7. The company will launch the vehicle under its new brand Vida means ‘life’ in Spanish making its foray in the country’s fast growing electric vehicle market. Unlike other scooters from other brands in India, the new Hero Vida electric scooter will have swappable battery tech and the company states that it will come with a range of best-in-class features. Although the brand has been tight-lipped about its upcoming electric scooter, some details about it have surfaced on the internet. On the basis of details, here’s what we can expect from the Hero Vida electric scooter’s launch today.Also Read - Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Petroleum Partner To Set-Up EV Charging Stations For Two-Wheelers Across India

