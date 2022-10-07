Hero first electric scooter Vida launched: Hero Motorcorp has announced the launch of its e-scooters called VIDA V1 in an event on Friday. Pawan Munjal, Managing Director and CEO of Hero Motocorp said it is a “smartphone on wheels” and promises a worry-free ride. The Vida V1 electric scooter will be available in two trims: V1 Plus and V1 Pro. It gets dual removable batteries with a combined range of 143km for the Plus variant and 165km for the Pro model. That said, the top speed for both trims is 80kmph. The V1 Plus accelerates from 0-40kmph in 3.4 seconds while the Pro model does it in 3.2 seconds. The price for the Vida V1 Plus is set at Rs 1.45 lakh while the Vida V1 Pro will cost Rs 1.59 lakh (both ex-showroom Delhi). Hero Vida is also offering a lease option and buyback offer between 16-18 months for the V1 electric scooter.Also Read - Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Petroleum Partner To Set-Up EV Charging Stations For Two-Wheelers Across India

HERO ELECTRIC SCOOTER VIDA V1 PLUS VIDA V1 PRO  LAUNCHED COMPLETE DETAILS 

  • 3:02 PM IST

  • 2:41 PM IST

    Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched



  • 2:39 PM IST

    Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched: Hero Vida V1 gets a removable battery

    Hero Vida V1 gets a removable battery which is tested for multiple tests like drop, crush, nail penetration and more. Vida V1’s BMS passes 570 tests and is a lifetime adaptive learning architecture that enhances battery longevity. Hero Vida V1 also gets a Limp Home mode as well.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launch LIVE: Vida V1 features

    Vida V1 comes with riding modes namely Eco, Ride and Sport. Hero also promises 100+ combinations of custom modes. Hero Vida V1 gets navigation, charging slot booking and promises seamless smartphone connectivity. For the first time in the industry, 100+ combinations to prioritize range when needed and performance, when needed. It also gets two-way throttle enabling reverse mode as well.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    Hero Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro price revealed

    Vida V1 Plus is prices at Rs 1,45,000
    Vida V1 Pro is prices at Rs. 1,59, 000

  • 1:58 PM IST

    Hero Vida Electric Scooter Launch LIVE: Vida V1 Plus

    Top Speed-80 kmph

    Fast charging at 1.2 km/min

    IDC Range 143 km

    Acceleration of 0-40 km in 3.4s

  • 1:58 PM IST

    Hero Vida Electric Scooter Launch LIVE: Vida V1 Pro

    Top Speed-80 kmph

    Fast charging at 1.2 km/min

    IDC Range 165 km

    Acceleration of 0-40 km in 3.2s

  • 12:55 PM IST

    Hero Vida Electric Scooter Launch LIVE: Hero Vida in just few minutes

  • 12:15 PM IST

    Hero Vida Electric Scooter Launch LIVE: Hero Vida range

    A range of around 130-150 km is anticipated on the Hero Vida electric scooter.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    Hero Vida Electric Scooter Launch LIVE: Hero Vida more charging options

    Hero MotoCorp also has a partnership with Ather Energy which could offer its charging network and equipment. ‘You can now charge your electric scooter at home, in parking lots, and at our public charging stations,’ Hero MotoCorp states in a recent tweet.