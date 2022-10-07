Hero first electric scooter Vida launched: Hero Motorcorp has announced the launch of its e-scooters called VIDA V1 in an event on Friday. Pawan Munjal, Managing Director and CEO of Hero Motocorp said it is a “smartphone on wheels” and promises a worry-free ride. The Vida V1 electric scooter will be available in two trims: V1 Plus and V1 Pro. It gets dual removable batteries with a combined range of 143km for the Plus variant and 165km for the Pro model. That said, the top speed for both trims is 80kmph. The V1 Plus accelerates from 0-40kmph in 3.4 seconds while the Pro model does it in 3.2 seconds. The price for the Vida V1 Plus is set at Rs 1.45 lakh while the Vida V1 Pro will cost Rs 1.59 lakh (both ex-showroom Delhi). Hero Vida is also offering a lease option and buyback offer between 16-18 months for the V1 electric scooter.Also Read - Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Petroleum Partner To Set-Up EV Charging Stations For Two-Wheelers Across India

