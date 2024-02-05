Top Trending Videos

Hero Xoom 160 Maxi-Scooter Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

Bharat Mobility Expo Hero Motocorp showcased Hero Xoom 160, which is powered by a 156cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

Published: February 5, 2024 11:40 AM IST

By ankit dubey | Edited by ankit dubey

Hero Xoom 160 maxi scooter was recently unveiled in India at the Hero World 2024. Now, In Bharat Mobility Expo company again showcased Hero Xoom 160, which is powered by a 156cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 14bhp at 8,000rpm and 13.7Nm at 6,500rpm. Check out full video to know more.

