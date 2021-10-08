New Delhi: With the onset of the festive season, Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve in India. Priced at Rs 1,28,150 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the new Hero XPulse 200 4V has arrived at a premium of Rs 5,000 over the standard Hero XPulse 200, which is available for Rs 1,23,150 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new models’s engine offers 6 per cent more power and 5 per cent extra torque in comparison to that of the standard model.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Engine & Transmission

At the heart of the new Hero XPulse 200 4V is a 200cc, oil-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that develops 19.1PS of maximum power and 17.35Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. The motorcycle’s cooling system has been updated with a 7 fin oil cooler for better heat management.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Suspension, Wheels, Tyres, Brakes

Based on a diamond-type frame, the new Hero XPulse 200 4V uses telescopic front forks with 190mm travel and a 10-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear with 170mm travel. The motorcycle comes with spoked wheels (21-inch front and 18-inch rear) shod with dual-purpose tyres. There is a single petal disc each at the front (276mm) and rear (220mm).

Hero XPulse 200 4V Features

The new Hero XPulse 200 4V is equipped with features like an enhanced LED headlight, aluminum skid plate for engine protection, new toothed brake pedal and an upswept exhaust. It gets a full-digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, gear indicator, eco mode and two trip meters. A single-channel ABS is offered as standard. The motorcycle also has a luggage plate with bungee hooks. There is a protective windshield. Also available is a USB charger.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Colours

The new Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve is being offered in three colour options — Trail Blue, Blitz Blue and Red Raid.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Rally Kit

The Hero XPulse 200 4V buyers can also opt for a rally kit, which is completely road legal and also homologated for FMSCI approved motorsports events.