New Delhi: After introducing the new Hero XPulse 200 4V in the market, Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition. Adding more options to the Hero Xtreme 160R range, the Stealth Edition is priced at Rs 1,16,660 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and available in Matte Black colour option.

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition: New Features

The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition features a full-LED headlamp with segment-first all-LED turn indicators and Stealth signature LED tail lamp. There is a new 3D emblem branding and ‘Stealth’ badge. The motorcycle comes with an inverted fully-digital LCD instrument console with five levels of brightness adjustment. The console has a new gear position indicator. You also get the segment-first side stand engine cut-off feature and a new integrated USB charger under the handlebar.

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition: Engine, Transmission, Acceleration

At the heart of the new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition is a 163cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-valve, FI engine that develops 15.2PS of maximum power and 14Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle can accelerate from standstill to 60kmph in 4.7 seconds.

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition: Suspension, Tyres, Brakes

The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition is based on a tubular diamond frame. It has telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable rear monoshock. There are 17-inch alloys shod with tubeless tyres. For the braking duties, there is a 276mm petal disc at the front, while the rear either has a 220mm petal disc or a 130mm drum. A single-channel ABS is standard.

Hero Xtreme 160R Range: Price

Following are the prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi) of the entire Hero Xtreme 160R range.