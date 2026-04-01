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HMSI Reports 29% Growth in March: Heres Whats Behind It

HMSI Reports 29% Growth in March: Here’s What’s Behind It

Honda 2W sales hit 5.49 lakh in March 2026 up 29% YoY. FY26 sales at 63.69 lakh units, growing 9% with strong domestic demand driving volumes.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. reported total sales of 5,49,145 units in March 2026, marking a 29% year-on-year increase compared to the same month last year. This included domestic sales of 5,12,303 units and exports of 36,842 units.

Domestic and Export Contribution

Monthly sales were primarily driven by the domestic market which accounted for the majority of volumes while exports contributed a smaller share during March 2026.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2026 Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. recorded total sales of 63,69,504 units. This included 57,49,275 units in domestic sales and 6,20,229 units in exports resulting in a 9% increase compared to the previous financial year.

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