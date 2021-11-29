Bengaluru: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has opened a new Honda BigWing dealership in Bengaluru. The exclusive one-stop sales and service centre for the Honda big bikes is located in Rajmahal Villas Extension. The dealership offers 300cc–500cc Honda models.Also Read - Omicron Variant: Karnataka Issues Guidelines For Visitors, Intensifies Inspection at International Airport

HMSI's premium motorcycle retail format is led by BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centres. While Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda's complete premium motorcycles range starting from H'ness CB350, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, Africa Twin Adventure Sports and Gold Wing Tour, BigWing sells mid-size motorcycles.

"Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda's exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Bengaluru. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda's fun motorcycles closer to customers in Bengaluru and bring to them our mid-size range of premium motorcycles," HMSI Sales and Marketing Director Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

In September 2021, HMSI had launched the Honda BigWing virtual showroom. The customers can get a 360-degree demo of a motorcycle through the Honda BigWing virtual showroom without the need to visit a physical showroom. Other than that, they can avail services like online documentation, direct-to-home delivery and virtual chat support using this platform. They can also obtain information about riding gear and accessories.

The Honda BigWing virtual showroom also allows the customers to choose their preferred dealership location based on their own, for customising their motorcycle.