Honda Activa 6G New Variant Likely To Be Launched On This Date | Expected Features Here

The scooter is likely to come with new safety features including an anti-theft system. It may compete with the likes of TVS Jupiter and Hero Maestro.

Activa sold 1,49,407 units in May. (Image: www.bikewale.com)

Honda Activa News: Japanese automobile giant Honda is all set to raise curtain from the updated version of Activa 6G in India on January 23. According to a Mint report, the latest Honda 2-wheeler is likely to be called Honda Activa H-Smart and is expected to be the ‘smart’ version of the Activa 6G scooter.

Honda Activa 6G: Key Feature

The Honda Activa H-Smart is likely to have anti-theft system. The vehicle will be equipped with the company’s own Honda Ignition Security System (HISS). The technology is currently offered on Honda’s premium offerings. The upcoming Honda two-wheeler is expected to have digital instrument cluster along with Bluetooth connectivity. Honda Activa H-Smart is likely to come powered by the same 109.51 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled FI engine. The scooter is likely to offer a power output of 7.73bhp.

To recall, Honda Activa 6G was launched in 2020. It is currently priced between Rs 73,360 to Rs 75,860. The upcoming smart model of the scooter, on the other hand, is tipped to be priced between Rs 75,000 to ₹80,000.