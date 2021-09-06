New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the Honda BigWing virtual showroom. As the name suggests, this new platform will enable the customers to explore the company’s premium motorcycle range virtually.Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Complete List of Official Accessories Out, Details Here

Honda BigWing Virtual Showroom Benefits

The customers can get a 360-degree demo of a motorcycle through the Honda BigWing virtual showroom without the need to visit a physical showroom. Other than that, they can avail services like online documentation, direct-to-home delivery and virtual chat support using this platform. They can also obtain information about riding gear and accessories. Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa: Price Comparison

The Honda BigWing virtual showroom also allows the customers to choose their preferred dealership location based on their own, for customising their motorcycle. Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Variants, Price, Colours, Features, Specifications, Details Here

Honda Premium Motorcycle Range

For the uninitiated, HMSI sells premium motorcycles like the H’ness CB350, CB350RS, CB500X, CB650R, CBR650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, Africa Twin Adventure Sports and Gold Wing Tour, through its BigWing network.

The company has initially introduced the Honda BigWing virtual showroom with the Honda H’ness CB350. The platform will soon be updated with the entire premium motorcycle range.

Honda H’ness CB350 Price & Specifications

The popular Honda H’ness CB350 is available in DLX and DLX Pro variants. While the DLX is priced at Rs 1,94,450 (ex-showroom), the DLX PRO costs Rs 1,99,450 (ex-showroom).

At the heart of the H’ness CB350 is a 348.36cc, 4-stroke, OHC, air-cooled, single-cylinder, FI engine that belts out 20.8bhp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is based on a half-duplex cradle frame. At the front, it has a telescopic suspension, 19-inch alloy wheel and 310mm disc. The rear gets twin hydraulic shocks, 18-inch alloy wheel and 240mm disc.

Honda H’ness CB350 Rivals

The Honda H’ness CB350 rivals the likes of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and Jawa.