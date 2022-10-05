New Delhi: If you are waiting for exciting discounts and offers on the purchase of your new car during the festival season, then this news is for you. Honda Cars India has announced a new festive offer ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’ for car buyers in the country. The company has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (KMPL) for the scheme, which is expected to increase the sales of the car in the festive season.Also Read - Kia EV6 GT to Launch Soon: 528 Km Range On Single Charge; Check Price, Design, Features And More

Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023: 3 Things Car Buyers Must Know

The finance scheme is applicable across all authorized dealerships of Honda Cars and across all branches of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited in India. The special festive scheme ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’ is in force with immediate effect and is valid till October 31, 2022 for all variants of Honda City & Amaze. The finance will be available upto 85% of on-road cost of car with negligible cost EMI for the first three months and regular EMIs from fourth month onwards till the end of the tenure.