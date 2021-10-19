New Delhi: Honda Cars India has introduced a new antivirus cabin air filter for its recent models, including the Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V and Honda Jazz. Developed in cooperation with global technology group Freudenberg, the filter is claimed to be highly effective in capturing a wide range of harmful germs, allergens, and viruses.Also Read - Top 10 Cars With Major Festive Offers: Alto, Swift, Baleno, i20, Nios, Nexon, Harrier, Scorpio, City, Kwid

Honda is offering the new antivirus cabin air filter as a Honda Genuine accessory and an alternative to the standard Honda pollen filter. The new filter features a four-layer filtration system.

According to the automaker, the new Honda antivirus cabin air filter's first layer, coated with the active substance of leaf extract, inactivates allergens along with bacteria, and prevents them from being released into the cabin air. The second layer, made of activated carbon, is responsible for the adsorption of harmful acidic gases, pollutants such as PM2.5, and particulate matter. Other layers capture most viruses, ultra-fine aerosols, dust and pollen.

The new antivirus cabin air filter is available at all Honda dealerships across the country. It can be fitted in all recent models of the automaker. Honda Cars India currently sells the fifth-gen Honda City, fourth-gen Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V and Honda Jazz, in the country.

The fifth-gen Honda City is priced between Rs 11.16 lakh and Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The fourth-gen Honda City sits in the range of Rs 9.30 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Honda Amaze price starts at Rs 6.32 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For the Honda WR-V, you will have to shell out between Rs 8.76 lakh and Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda Jazz is offered in the price bracket of Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).