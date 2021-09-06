Honda Cars India had registered a rise of 49 per cent in domestic sales in August 2021. To augment the sales further, the automaker is providing offers up to Rs 57,044 on its vehicles like the Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V and Honda Jazz, in September 2021. Check out the complete details below.Also Read - New Honda Amaze Drives Honda Cars India's August 2021 Domestic Sales to 49 Per Cent Growth

Honda Amaze – Rs 57,044

Although the new Honda Amaze has been launched in India, the pre-facelift model, wherever available in stocks, has offers up to Rs 57,044 in September 2021. Also Read - Honda Discontinues Civic and CR-V, Shuts Production at Greater Noida Facility

New Honda Amaze – Rs 18,000

The recently-launched new Honda Amaze has offers up to Rs 18,000 (loyalty bonus – Rs 5,000, exchange bonus – Rs 9,000 and corporate discount – Rs 4,000) this month. Also Read - Honda Launches BS6-Complaint City Petrol in India

Honda City (4th-Gen) – Rs 22,000

Honda Cars India is providing offers up to Rs 22,000 (loyalty bonus – Rs 5,000, exchange bonus – Rs 9,000 and corporate discount – Rs 8,000) on the fourth-gen City in September 2021.

Honda City (5th-Gen) – Rs 37,708

The customers can avail offers up to Rs 37,708 (cash discount – Rs 10,000 or accessories – Rs 10,708, discount on car exchange – Rs 5,000, loyalty bonus – Rs 5,000, exchange bonus – Rs 9,000 and corporate discount – Rs 8,000) on the fifth-gen Honda City this month.

Honda WR-V – Rs 39,998

The Honda WR-V has offers up to Rs 39,998 (cash discount – Rs 10,000 or accessories – Rs 11,998, discount on car exchange – Rs 10,000, loyalty bonus – Rs 5,000, exchange bonus – Rs 9,000 and corporate discount – Rs 4,000) in September 2021.

Honda Jazz – Rs 39,947

There are offers up to Rs 39,947 (cash discount – Rs 10,000 or accessories – Rs 11,947, discount on car exchange – Rs 10,000, loyalty bonus – Rs 5,000, exchange bonus – Rs 9,000 and corporate discount – Rs 4,000) on the Honda Jazz this month.