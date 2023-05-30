Home

Honda Elevate Launch In India On June 6, Specs, Features, Other Details Inside

Many details about the car have been revealed in media reports.

The company can introduce Honda Elevate at an initial Delhi Ex-showroom price of Rs 11 lakh. (Image: YouTube/@carversal)

New Delhi: Honda Cars India will launch the mid-size SUV ‘Honda Elevate’ in India along with the global market on June 6. This will be the company’s first mid-size SUV in the Indian market. The company has teased the SUV on the official website, giving information about the launch date.

The company has not yet given any information about the specifications and features of the car. However, many details about the car have been revealed in media reports.

Let us check the specifications and features of the car as reported by the media.

HONDA ELEVATE: DESIGN

The Honda Elevate will come with 17-inch all-black alloy wheels. The vehicle may get a single-pane electric sunroof with a dual-tone paint scheme. Along with this, it will come with stylish wheel arches and a large front grille, flanked by sharp LED daytime running lamps, a long bonnet, and LED headlamps.

Its length can be between 4.2 and 4.3 meters. The new Honda SUV will see the design elements of the company’s CR-V and HR-V sold in the global market.

HONDA ELEVATE: FEATURES

The Honda Elevate SUV may get a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment, which will support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Along with this, it can get many features like Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, 360 Degree Camera, and Automatic High Beam Assist.

HONDA ELEVATE: ENGINE AND POWER

The Elevate SUV is expected to get a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. This engine also comes in the new generation Honda City. In the city, this engine generates power of around 120 BHP. Whereas, the power output in the upcoming SUV is expected to be around 110 BHP. Honda is expected to introduce a hybrid engine in its lineup.

HONDA ELEVATE: EXPECTED PRICE

If media reports are to be believed, the company can introduce Honda Elevate at an initial Delhi Ex-showroom price of Rs 11 lakh.

