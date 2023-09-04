Top Recommended Stories

Honda Elevate Launch Live Updates: Honda Set to Launch SUV Today, Expected Price and Details

Honda Elevate Launch LIVE Updates: The top features of the Honda Elevate SUV is expected to be 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a multi-functional steering wheel, dual climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

Updated: September 4, 2023 10:48 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Honda Elevate in India has received positive feedback from car lovers who are looking forward to its launch.
Honda Elevate Launch LIVE Updates: Honda is all set to launch its much-anticipated midsize SUV Honda Elevate on Monday. Interestingly, the all-new Honda Elevate will mark the company’s entry into the rapidly expanding midsize SUV market in India. From the time of introduction in June, Honda Elevate in India has received positive feedback from car lovers who are looking forward to its launch.

The top features of the Honda Elevate SUV include 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a multi-functional steering wheel, dual climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Other expected features include brown leatherette upholstery with a soft-touch finish on the dashboard, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers that supports all wireless car connect technology. This time, six airbags, speed warning, parking sensors, lane-keep assistance, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will be the additional features in Honda Elevate SUV.   

Honda Elevate SUV Launch Event LIVE Updates

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    Check Honda Elevate SUV’s Engine

    Honda Elevate SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine which is capable of generating 119 bhp of power and 145.1 Nm of peak torque.

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    Honda Elevate SUV to Offer 15.31kmpl Mileage

    Honda claims that the new SUV will offer 15.31kmpl mileage for the manual variant and 16.92kmpl for the automatic variant.

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:12 AM IST

    Honda Elevate SUV Launch Live Updates: The Honda Elevate is expected to come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, compatible with wireless smartphone connectivity.

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    Honda Elevate SUV Launch Live: The Japanese automaker is set to launch Elevate SUV with seven colour options – Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Phoenix Orange Pearl.

