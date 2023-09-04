Home

live

Honda Elevate Launch Live Updates: Honda Set to Launch SUV Today, Expected Price and Details

Honda Elevate Launch LIVE Updates: The top features of the Honda Elevate SUV is expected to be 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a multi-functional steering wheel, dual climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

Honda Elevate in India has received positive feedback from car lovers who are looking forward to its launch.

Honda Elevate Launch LIVE Updates: Honda is all set to launch its much-anticipated midsize SUV Honda Elevate on Monday. Interestingly, the all-new Honda Elevate will mark the company's entry into the rapidly expanding midsize SUV market in India.

The top features of the Honda Elevate SUV include 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a multi-functional steering wheel, dual climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Other expected features include brown leatherette upholstery with a soft-touch finish on the dashboard, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers that supports all wireless car connect technology. This time, six airbags, speed warning, parking sensors, lane-keep assistance, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will be the additional features in Honda Elevate SUV.

Honda Elevate SUV Launch Event LIVE Updates

