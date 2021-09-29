Tokyo: Honda and Google have joined hands to integrate the technology giant’s in-vehicle connected services into the future models of the automaker. As part of this fresh collaboration, Honda is even planning to introduce an all-new model with Google built-in in North America in the second half of 2022, and then expand the services globally in stages.Also Read - Google Celebrates 23rd Birthday with a Cake Doodle on Homepage

Since 2015, Honda and Google have been partnering to introduce the Android platform to automobiles. As a result of this partnership, the Honda Accord got Android Auto in 2016. With the new collaboration with Google, Honda is expected to further advance the user experience for its customers. Also Read - Google Files Writ With Delhi HC Against CCI After Leak of Confidential Report

Major Functions of Google Built-In

Voice assistant: Using Google Assistant installed to the on-board display audio, the driver can complete daily tasks through voice control while keeping his/her eyes on the road and hands on the steering wheel. He/she can even send messages, get directions, and control media, vehicle functions and compatible smartphone devices hands-free. Also Read - How Michiyo Tsujimura's Discovery Of Vitamin C in Green Tea Helped Popularise It As Health Drink

Navigation: By integrating Google Maps to the vehicle, the maps can be used on display audio in the vehicle. The driver can talk to Google to do many things more easily while driving, including navigating home, getting an estimated time of arrival, finding the closest gas stations or EV charging stations, and checking the business hours of stores.

In-vehicle apps: With Google Play, users can enjoy and download their favorite apps, and listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks directly from their vehicle without using their smartphones.