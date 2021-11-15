New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition in the country for Rs 86,714 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition gets Repsol Honda Team-inspired colours and graphics.Also Read - Honda Grazia Clocks 50,000 Units Landmark since India Launch

Honda Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition Engine

At the heart of the Honda Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition is a 123.97cc, fan-cooled, 4-stroke, PGM-FI engine that develops 8.14bhp of maximum power and 10.3Nm of peak torque. The scooter has an idling stop system that switches off the engine when it halts briefly. There is ACG starter for a silent engine start.

Honda Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition Specifications

The Honda Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition is based on an under-bone frame. It gets telescopic front suspension and 3-step adjustable suspension at the rear. The scooter has orange-coloured alloy wheels (12-inch front and 10-inch rear) shod with tubeless tyres. There is a 190mm disc at the front and a 130mm drum at the rear.

Honda Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition Features

So far as features are concerned, the Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition boasts an LED DC headlamp, LED position lamp, fully-digital instrument panel with mileage indicators, multi-function switch, integrated passing switch, front glove box, external fuel lid and side-stand indicator with engine-cut off.