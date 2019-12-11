New Delhi: Japanese carmaker Honda on Tuesday launched in India a BS6-compliant of its City petrol. The company launched two variants of the car-the base V MT variant and the top-end ZA XT variant.

For now, however, only the BS-6 compliant petrol engine has been introduced; the diesel version is likely to be developed and introduced later.

In terms of feature, the BS6-compliant City petrol has the Digipad 2.0 infotainment system which already supports Apple CarPlay and Android auto in City’s V, VX and ZX variants. There is also satellite-linked turn-by-turn navigation, live traffic support through USB and Wi-Fi receiver, voice command, bluetooth handsfree telephony and wireless infrared remote.

The car is powered by a 1.5-litre i-Vtec petrol engine; this is the same engine which has been turned BS6-compliant. Additionally, the engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard and CVT automatic gearbox as optional.

In a statement, Honda Cars India Limited, the local arm of the company, said, “We are committed to bringing our latest and environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market in line with government’s policy framework. The launch of BS6-compliant City petrol will be followed by that of other BS6 versions in our lineup.”

CityBS6-compliant petrol is priced between Rs 9.91 lakh-14.31 lakh.