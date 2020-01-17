New Delhi: Japanese carmaker Honda is likely to bring to Indian markets the Honda City 2020 in March, just months after launching the Thai version in November last year.

City 2020 is likely to get a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine unlike its Thai version which has a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which produces 122 hp and 173 Nm torque. Honda, which is already offering a BS-6 compliant City Petrol in India, will be, in terms of dimensions, is 100mm longer and 55mm wider than the outgoing City model in India.

However, this addition in length and breadth has resulted in loss in terms of height and wheel base. While the former has come down by 28mm, the latter is down by 11mm.

City 2020, which is a fifth-generation offering by Honda, is also expected to get a whole host of features including an eight-inch touchscreen which is complimented by vertical air vents. There are two USB slots and also a 12V power socket. It may also carry forward the brown and beige colour scheme of the Thai version. It will also have features like LED headlamps, taillights, cruise control, six airbags and Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) etc.

Some of the features which are not there in the Thai version but are likely to be included in the Indian one are an electric sunroof, rear parking sensors, a digital multi-info display, rear AC vents etc.

Upon launch in India, City 2020 will be up against the likes of other C-segment sedans including the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift, Toyota Yaris, 2020 Skoda Rapid, as well as the Volkswagen Vento.