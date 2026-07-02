Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India june sales breakdown: Everything you need to know

Honda sold 5,28,281 two-wheelers in June 2026, up 23% YoY. Q1 FY27 sales reached 16.11 lakh units (+17%), while exports recorded a strong 47% growth in June.

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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported total sales of 5,28,281 units in June 2026 registering a 23% year-on-year increase compared to 4,29,147 units sold during the same month last year.

The company also announced its sales performance for the first quarter of FY27 (April–June 2026) with cumulative sales reaching 16,11,662 units up 17% from 13,75,152 units recorded during the corresponding period of FY26.

Q1 FY27 Sales Performance

During the April–June 2026 period, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sold a total of 16.11 lakh units across domestic and export markets.

Domestic sales stood at 14,13,539 units compared to 12,28,993 units in the first quarter of FY26 reflecting a 15% year-on-year growth.

Exports reached 1,98,123 units during the quarter up from 1,46,159 units in the same period last year representing a 36% increase.

June 2026 Sales

For June 2026, the company recorded total sales of 5,28,281 units an increase of 23% over the 4,29,147 units sold in June 2025.

Domestic dispatches during the month stood at 4,68,956 units compared to 3,88,812 units in June last year registering a 21% year-on-year increase.

Exports for June 2026 totalled 59,325 units up from 40,335 units in June 2025 reflecting a 47% growth.

Domestic and Export Trends

The latest sales figures indicate growth in both domestic and overseas markets during June as well as across the first quarter of FY27.

Domestic sales accounted for the majority of the company’s total volumes during the quarter while exports recorded a faster growth rate on a year-on-year basis.