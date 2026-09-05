Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells 5.79 lakh units in august 2026

Honda 2-wheelers record 5.79 lakh sales in August 2026, up 8% YoY. FY27 sales rise 13%, while exports also grow.

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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. recorded total sales of 5,79,162 units in August 2026 compared with 5,34,861 units in August 2025.

The company’s august sales included 5,17,329 units in the domestic market and 61,833 units in exports.

Domestic Sales

HMSI recorded 5,17,329 domestic sales in August 2026 compared with 4,81,021 units in the same month last year.

Domestic volumes increased by 36,308 units translating into an 8% year-on-year growth.

Exports

Honda’s exports stood at 61,833 units in August 2026 compared with 53,840 units in August 2025.

This represents an increase of 7,993 units.

Exports accounted for around 10.7% of HMSI’s total sales during the month.

FY27 YTD Sales

For the April-August period of FY27, HMSI recorded 27,33,758 units in total sales compared with 24,25,391 units during April-August 2025.

The company registered a 13% year-on-year increase during the first five months of FY27.

Domestic YTD Sales

Domestic sales during April-August 2026 stood at 24,07,304 units compared with 21,76,345 units during the corresponding period last year.

This represents an increase of 2,30,959 units and an 11% year-on-year growth.

New Products

HMSI has also expanded its product line-up during the current financial year.

The company recently introduced the Honda ADV160 and Honda Rebel 300 in India. These models are part of a 10-model portfolio that Honda had outlined earlier in 2026.

The ADV160 is priced at ₹1.70 lakh, ex-showroom, while the Rebel 300 is priced from ₹2.22 lakh for the standard version and ₹2.62 lakh for the E-Clutch version